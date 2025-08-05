From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has received report of the investigative committee on the alleged involvement of the Commissioner for Transport, Ibrahim Namadi, in the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Farouk Ibrahim, received the report in his office yesterday. It was submitted by the committee chairman, Aminu Hussain.

According to the chairman, the committee conducted a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the matter, adding that they interviewed the Commissioner to get his side of the story.

“Other key persons linked to the case, including Abubakar Umar Sharada, senior special assistant on political mobilisation, and Musa Ado Tsamiya, SSA on drainages, were also interviewed.

“The committee consulted relevant security and legal bodies, including the State Security Service (SSS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to ensure the integrity and comprehensiveness of the report. Certified true copies (CTCs) of all relevant documents were examined and applicable laws were thoroughly reviewed.”

Hussain commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his non-interference throughout the assignment.

Receiving the report, the Secretary to the State Government expressed appreciation to the committee for its diligence and professionalism.

He acknowledged the integrity and resilience of the committee, particularly in the face of public pressure.

The SSG assured that the report would be forwarded to the Governor for review and necessary action.