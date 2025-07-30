From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of Plateau State House of Assembly have warned leaders of the opposition parties not to bother themselves visiting the state to campaign for the 2027 presidential election because the state is already for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Assembly members gave the advice when they paid a courtesy visit to the national chairman of the ruling party, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines after the visit, the Speaker, Daniel Naanlanlon Gapyil, said APC’s greatest strength as a party and the instrument they will use in mobilising and galvanising support for President Bola Tinubu will be the structures all over the place to campaign for APC and the Renew Hope Agenda.

“On the Plateau, it might be quite strange for people who are not conversant with the development of the state, but I can tell you that a lot is being done. “Concerning Mr. President on the Plateau, we don’t even know whether there is any other party, because even the party that you would not even expect to campaign for Mr. President are already campaigning for him. We advise the opposition party not to waste their time coming to Plateau State to campaign in 2027 because the state is already for the APC,” he said. Speaking earlier while receiving the visitors, the party’s national chairman urged them to extend their dominance beyond Plateau to win election for President Tinubu, insisting that the APC is still the right party to fix Nigeria’s problems. “It.is not in doubt we can take the party back, build it around you people. I assure you that we will all work together to support you across the state in this party for a destination of choice. All of us in APC, all the members of APC are the mechanics of this party to fix this vehicle to a destination of our choice to ensure that is done.

“You all know we are just coordinators, the strength of the party is not national… you are the nearest to the people so I depend on you. We can assure you that we ensure transparency, ensure inclusivity, ensure that we broaden space, open our doors.

“Our doors are still open, but attract more people. For people attracted, we have to include governors that are still counting,” he said.