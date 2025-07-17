By John Ogunsemore

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition destroyed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olayinka said this as a guest on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Atiku announced he had quit the PDP effective Monday, July 14.

The 2023 presidential candidate of PDP cited irreconcilable crises within the party for his decision, which he described as “heartbreaking”.

Reacting, Olayinka said Atiku jumped ship after ruining the party with his presidential ambition.

He asked the former VP not to return to the party once others have joined hands to rebuild it.

Olayinka said, “Today, PDP has been so destroyed and damaged by this one man, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“He is now gone. The first thing I want to say is that when highly-spirited members of PDP come together to rebuild the party, Atiku Abubakar should not come back after he has failed on his new political journey, because he is going to fail.”

He said the PDP must begin to put its house in order but not necessarily to put up a good showing in the 2027 election.