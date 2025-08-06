Renowned scholar in Polymer and Fire Chemistry, Professor Theresa Uzoma Onuegbu, has advocated the use of agricultural waste as a cleaner, cheaper and more sustainable alternative to wood-based fuels.

Speaking during the 110th inaugural lecture of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, Prof Onuegbu warned that deforestation driven by firewood consumption and unsustainable land practices was pushing Nigeria toward an environmental tipping point.

Delivering the lecture titled, “Averting Deforestation Through Deployment of Agricultural Wastes as Sources of Energy for Domestic and Industrial Uses: Perspectives of the Fire Chemistry,” she made a case for the widespread production and use of briquettes, compressed blocks made from waste such as rice husks, sawdust and maize stalks.

“Agricultural waste offers a renewable, eco-friendly energy alternative that can reduce our over-dependence on wood, curb deforestation and help manage solid waste in our communities,” Prof. Onuegbu said.

She explained that these briquettes could power stoves, ovens, boilers and even generators in both homes and industries, offering a viable solution amid the rising cost of cooking gas, electricity and kerosene.

Held at the university’s main auditorium, popularly known as Garuba Square, the event drew a cross-section of academics, technocrats, students and dignitaries from across the country.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Carol Arinze-Umobi, represented by Prof. Ezimma Nnabuife, described Onuegbu’s research as “a landmark contribution” to both science and society.

Prof. Uchenna Eunice Ekpunobi commended the lecturer’s pioneering work in Polymer and Green Chemistry, saying it provides clear pathways to sustainable development and energy diversification in Nigeria.

Among dignitaries present were former acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Obidimma Emma; University Librarian, Prof. Stella Anyasi; Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu; former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Prof. Josephat Ogbuagu; for Deputy Vice Chancellors, Prof. Austin Ebeatu and Prof. Ifedioramma Nwana, among many other academics.

A key highlight was the unveiling of Onuegbu’s official portrait and her special decoration by the university management, cementing her place among UNIZIK’s top academic minds.