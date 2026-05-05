Doku rescues Man City, but Everton hand Arsenal title edge

Manchester City’s Premier League title chase suffered a major setback on Monday after Everton fought back from a goal down to force a dramatic 3-3 draw, handing Arsenal a significant advantage in the race for the crown.

City looked set for a routine night when Jeremy Doku curled home a fine opener just before half-time after the visitors dominated the opening spell and pinned Everton deep inside their own half.

But the game turned completely after the break as Everton stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with three goals in 13 chaotic minutes, exposing City’s defensive frailties and swinging momentum sharply in favour of the hosts.

Thierno Barry sparked the comeback when he pounced on a weak backpass to level the score, before Jake O’Brien powered in a header from a James Garner corner to put Everton ahead.

Barry struck again moments later after a deflected effort fell kindly into his path, completing a ruthless spell that left City reeling and gave David Moyes’ side firm control of the contest.

Erling Haaland responded almost immediately with a delicate finish to cut the deficit, giving City a route back into the game as Guardiola’s men threw everything forward in search of a result.

With stoppage time almost up, Doku struck again, curling a superb late equaliser beyond Jordan Pickford to rescue a point and spare City a damaging defeat on Merseyside.

The draw leaves City five points behind Arsenal with one game in hand, a costly slip that could prove decisive in the closing stretch of the title race.