From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) will launch the Diaspora Home and Abroad Housing Platform during this year’s National Diaspora Day on July 25–26 in Abuja, its Chairman/CEO Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, she called the platform a long-overdue solution to challenges faced by diaspora Nigerians investing in property back home, adding that it aims to give Nigerians abroad secure access to real estate investment opportunities.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth,’ is more than a conversation starter. It is a national imperative.

”It challenges us to move beyond rhetoric and act with clear purpose in harnessing the full value of our over 20million-diaspora-community globally.

“This year’s celebration is both a renewed commitment and an elevated platform.

“It is about building a Nigeria where our diaspora community is seen, heard and harnessed; not just celebrated occasionally, but embedded structurally.

“We are going to launch the Diaspora Home and Abroad platform. This will be the highlight of this year’s event.

“This is a platform that makes it possible for the Diaspora to be able to own their homes.

“Diasporas will no longer be duped as long as they use the platform,” the chairman stated.

She referenced recent figures indicating that remittances from Nigerians overseas topped $20 billion in 2024, outpacing foreign direct investment.

“In 2024 alone, remittances from Nigerians abroad exceeded $20 billion, surpassing foreign direct investment.

“But beyond these figures lies an armoury of knowledge, skills, networks, and goodwill; resources which, if strategically engaged, can catalyse transformative development across all regions of our country,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The chairman emphasised the commission’s efforts to involve the diaspora in national development, including the appointment of State Diaspora Focal Point Officers, the rollout of the National Diaspora Policy, and the organization of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit.

“The engagement is no longer theoretical, but feasible, practical and impactful,”she noted.

The event will include both in-person and virtual participation, welcoming Nigerians from across the globe.

Highlighting the diaspora’s contributions across sectors such as medicine, technology, governance, and the arts, Dabiri-Erewa remarked, “They are among Nigeria’s greatest exports, yet remain one of our most underutilised assets for national development.”

Looking ahead, Dabiri-Erewa described this year’s event as a platform for “moving beyond sentiments and statistics to sustainable frameworks” that allow Nigerians abroad to participate in national development not only through remittances but also via intellectual capital, policy influence, and investments.

The two-day hybrid event will feature thematic panels, youth mentorship, strategic partnerships, networking, and the National Diaspora Merit Awards that honour Nigerians excelling abroad. “Your stories deserve to be heard. Your contributions must be recognised. Your patriotism should be celebrated,” she declared.

Registration is open for both physical and virtual attendance through www.nidcom.gov.ng/diasporaday.

She concluded by thanking President Bola Tinubu and government agencies for their support, urging all Nigerians to view the event “not merely for its banners and accolades, but for the bridges it builds and the futures it unlocks.”

“Let us reconnect, reimagine, and rebuild together,” she concluded.