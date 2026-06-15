DHQ vows justice for slain Gen. Rabe

By Christopher Oji

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that those responsible for the death of retired Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abdullahi will be brought to justice.

The assurance was given yesterday when a high-powered military delegation paid a condolence visit to the Katsina State Government.

The delegation, led by the Chief Administration Officer, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. I.M. Abdullahi, conveyed the condolences of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the government and people of Katsina State over the death of the retired senior military officer.

Abdullahi described the late Rabe as a distinguished officer whose service and sacrifice to the nation would remain indelible.

He said the retired general’s death was a painful loss to his family, Katsina State, the Armed Forces and the nation at large.

“We share in the grief of the people of Katsina and the family of the deceased. The Armed Forces will continue to work with relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Defence Headquarters to strengthening security operations and supporting efforts aimed at tracking down the perpetrators.

Other members of the delegation included Maj.-Gen. W.B. Idris, Rear Adm. A.H. Haruna, Maj.-Gen. B.P. Koughna, Brig.-Gen. I.M. Ibrahim, Brig.-Gen. S.K. Usman (retd), S.I. Kaita (retd), Maj.-Gen. M.S. Bindawa (retd) and A.Y. Abdullahi.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of Governor Dikko Radda, Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe thanked the military leadership for the show of solidarity and support.

Jobe said the visit underscored the strong partnership between the state government and the military in the fight against insecurity.

He reiterated the administration’s resolve to collaborate with security agencies to combat banditry and other criminal activities.

The deputy governor also called for sustained and intensified security operations across Katsina State and other parts of the country affected by insecurity.

The visit ended with a one-minute silence in honour of the late retired general, whose death has continued to attract tributes from military personnel, government officials and citizens nationwide.

Rabe was abducted alongside his wife on May 30, 2026, along the Katsina-Matazu Road while travelling to his hometown.

The Katsina State Government announced that the retired military officer died in captivity from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

His remains were later released by his abductors and buried on Saturday evening at the Gidan Dawa Cemetery in Katsina metropolis in accordance with Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to review and strengthen the nation’s security strategy against insecurity.

Reacting to the death Abdullahi in captivity, MACBAN National President, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, emphasised the need for security and law enforcement agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration and community-based security initiatives.

According to him, such measures would help dismantle criminal networks, rescue victims still in captivity and ensure that perpetrators and their collaborators are swiftly brought to justice.

In a statement issued yesterday, Othman-Ngelzarma stressed that the fight against banditry must remain a national priority requiring unwavering commitment and collective resolve.

He said Rabe served Nigeria with honour, courage and unwavering dedication throughout his military career, adding that his tragic death under such distressing circumstances was a painful reminder that insecurity continues to threaten the lives of ordinary citizens.

He stressed the urgent need for intensified and sustained action against criminal elements.

“MACBAN unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms condemns banditry, kidnapping and all forms of organised violent crime.

“These reprehensible acts have inflicted immeasurable suffering on communities across the country, devastated families, disrupted livelihoods and undermined national cohesion and economic progress.

“No grievance or circumstance can justify the senseless taking of human lives or the terrorisation of innocent citizens,” he said.

Othman-Ngelzarma prayed for the safe release and wellbeing of the late general’s wife and all other victims who may still be in captivity.

He also expressed solidarity with every Nigerian family affected by the scourge of insecurity.