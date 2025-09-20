From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it has commenced investigations into the explosion that occurred at Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Kaduna on Saturday.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa has commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery for those injured in the explosion.

Similarly, the DHQ has assured the public not to panic as the situation is under control and that there is no cause for concern.

Director Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, who made this known, said the surrounding community has been reassured that DICON maintains strict operational safety standards.

Gusau in a statement issued in Abuja, said “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) deeply regrets to inform the public of an ordnance explosion that occurred at Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Kaduna facility on the morning of 20 September 2025. The incident tragically resulted in one fatality and injuries to other personnel.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place while specialists were concluding the destruction of remaining quantities of expired materials, including Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants, and other hazardous substances.

“The injured personnel are currently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna. Accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery for those injured.

“DHQ assures the public that the situation is under control and that there is no cause for concern. The surrounding community has been reassured that DICON maintains strict operational safety standards. The industry remains committed to upholding safety protocols and will conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.”