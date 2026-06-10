Development of Lekki Port Phase 2 to begin soon — Sanwo-Olu

By Steve Agbota
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that development work on Phase 2 of the Lekki Port project will commence soon, reinforcing the state’s ambition to deepen its position as West Africa’s leading maritime and logistics hub.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known at the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Speaking on the state’s infrastructure agenda, Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos’ strategic role in driving regional trade and economic integration, noting that the rapid growth of the Lekki Deep Sea Port has necessitated plans for its next phase of development.
He explained that the expansion of the port will significantly enhance cargo-handling capacity, strengthen maritime trade and deepen Lagos’ role as a gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market of over 1.4 billion people.
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“With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creating a market of over 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion, Lagos occupies a uniquely strategic position. The Lekki Deep Sea Port, within five years, is moving to phase two because it is almost reaching the full potential of its installed capacity. And just within five years, it is moving to phase two. These are not just aspirations but projects that have been implemented and are under implementation. They have been funded, progressing, and transforming the investment landscape of our state,” he said.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, commended the Lagos State Government for maintaining a stable and investment-friendly environment, noting that the next phase of development will play a key role in expanding the port’s operational and cargo-handling capacity, improving logistics efficiency along the Lekki corridor and attracting additional global shipping and logistics investments.
Qiang noted that the expansion aligns with Nigeria’s broader trade facilitation agenda and the increasing demands of regional and international shipping networks.
“We are deeply encouraged by the continued support of the Lagos State Government, whose infrastructure-led policies have created a stable and forward-looking environment for long-term maritime investment. The commencement of the next phase of development represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen Lekki Port’s position as a premier gateway for West African trade under the AfCFTA framework,” he added.