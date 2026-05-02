Democratic institutions’ destruction, bad omen for development

By Omale Omachi Samuel

The recent development of bread and butter, stomach infrastructure, politics and the destruction of democratic institutions in Nigeria call for worries. The destruction of democratic organisations in Nigeria is taking different dimensions, cutting across the four major pillars of democratic organisations, political parties, opposition, the electoral umpire and the judiciary.

Democracy does not, and will not, thrive on strong individuals, but on strong institutions, political parties, a credible electoral body, an independent judiciary, and a vibrant opposition. In Nigeria, however, these pillars have faced sustained erosion over time. The weakening of these institutions has not only undermined governance but also deepened national divisions, threatening the unity of the country itself.

First, destruction of political parties: Political parties in Nigeria were once platforms for ideological debates and policy alternatives. Today, many have become vehicles for personal ambition rather than collective vision. For instance, major parties like the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have often been criticised for lacking clear ideological distinctions. Politicians frequently defect between parties, not based on policy disagreements, but for strategic advantage. A notable example is the wave of defections before and after the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections, and the ongoing preparation for the 2027 elections, where politicians switched allegiances overnight without accountability to voters.

Internal party democracy has also weakened. Primaries are often marred by imposition of candidates, vote-buying, and manipulation, leaving party members disillusioned and reducing public trust in the political process.

Second, destruction of the opposition: A healthy democracy depends on a strong opposition to hold the government accountable. In Nigeria today, the opposition has been systematically weakened, and they are equally using every tactic with full force to cripple the opposing voices.

State institutions are sometimes used to intimidate opposition figures. High-profile cases include harassment, arrests, or investigations targeting opposition leaders, creating a chilling effect. The serious question begging for an answer is this: if someone actually committed an offence while in the office, why not pick up the person immediately after leaving the office, and wait till the election period, if the person failed to dance to the tune of the powers that be before prosecution? In the public view, it will no longer be prosecution, but persecution. In the other way round, if the alleged, accused, or indicted person, dances to the tune of the powers that be, or defects to the ruling party, all their sins are forgiven, as propounded by Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of APC, when he spoke at the APC rally in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Thursday, 17th January 2019, as reported by Punch, Daily Trust, Vanguard and Thisday Newspapers of 18th January 2019.

This is not how to govern a country for peace and prosperity. Additionally, the ruling party often co-opts influential opposition members, weakening alternative voices. Then I ask, what is the essence of governance, for the masses or for the few?

For example, after the 2015 transition of power, the first of its kind in Nigeria, many opposition figures either defected to the ruling party or became politically inactive. This reduced the effectiveness of checks and balances in governance.

Third, destruction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC): The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is meant to be an impartial umpire in Nigeria’s elections. However, its credibility has been questioned repeatedly over time. The elections in Nigeria have often been marred by allegations of rigging, logistical failures, and voter suppression. The postponement of the 2019 general elections just hours before polls opened raised serious concerns about preparedness and independence. Similarly, controversies surrounding result transmission in subsequent elections have fueled skepticism.

Though INEC has introduced reforms like biometric voter authentication system (BVAS) and electronic transmission attempts, inconsistent implementation and political pressure have undermined public confidence. The recent truncated revalidation of the permanent voters’ card (PVC), and the lack of adherence to its own rules and regulations, called for worries. The popular “INEC glitch” for the transmission of the results in the 2023 presidential election also speaks to these facts.

The recent protest at the INEC Headquarters by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political party and other well-meaning Nigerians, who perceived marginalisation and impartial treatment of the opposition party, also speaks to the true independence of the electoral umpire, who should be known and seen to be neutral. And this perception may also affect the outcomes of the election.

Fourth, destruction of the Judiciary: Before now, we are told, and believed that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man, but its independence in Nigeria has faced serious threats. One of the most striking examples was the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, the former Chief Justice of the Federation, shortly before the 2019 general election, under controversial circumstances. Many observers saw this as executive interference in the judiciary, especially given the timing before the general elections. Election tribunals and court rulings have also raised eyebrows, with conflicting judgments and perceived political bias. With impunity, many politicians have developed the courage to tell their opponents to “go to Court” after the elections might have been rigged. When judicial decisions appear influenced, citizens lose faith in the rule of law. This is nothing but a bad omen for our development.

Fifth, destruction of the unity of Nigeria: The weakening of democratic institutions has had a direct impact on national unity. Nigeria is a diverse country with big ethnic, religious, and regional differences. Strong institutions are essential to manage this diversity fairly.

However, perceived marginalisation, uneven development, and lack of trust in governance have fueled separatist agitations and regional tensions. Movements like those in the southeast and calls for restructuring reflect widespread dissatisfaction.

The aftermath of the #EndSARS protests further exposed the disconnect between citizens and the state. What began as a protest against police brutality evolved into a broader critique of governance and institutional failure.

Conclusion: The destruction of democratic institutions in Nigeria is not the result of a single event but a gradual process driven by political opportunism, weak accountability, and institutional capture. Political parties lack ideology, the opposition is weakened, INEC’s credibility is questioned, the judiciary faces interference, and national unity is under strain.

Rebuilding these institutions requires genuine political will, civic engagement, and structural reforms. Without strong institutions, democracy becomes an empty shell, and the future of Nigeria remains uncertain. And the time to act is now.

•Samuel writes from Abuja, FCT via email.