Delta shooting: Mother of slain musician alleges two sons killed by police

A grieving mother has alleged that she has lost two sons in separate incidents involving police officers, following the killing of her 28-year-old son, Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan, in Delta State.

The latest tragedy has triggered fresh outrage and renewed scrutiny of the conduct of officers, as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman remains in detention over the fatal shooting.

In an emotional account shared during a condolence visit led by former Delta State Governor’s aide Harrison Gwamnishu and his team, the distraught mother broke down while narrating what she described as years of repeated loss at the hands of police operations.

“My two children were killed by the police,” she said. “They first took my son in 2022, and now they have taken another one from me again. How do I survive this?”

Her comments have intensified public concern over the incident, which has already sparked widespread reactions on social media following the emergence of a viral video allegedly showing the late OG Millan being restrained before he was shot.

Police authorities had earlier confirmed that the officer involved was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred during an operation by officers attached to the Area Command in Effurun, Delta State.

According to the police, the team was acting on intelligence regarding a suspect allegedly linked to firearm possession. They also stated that a Beretta pistol and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

However, the viral footage circulating online has raised questions about the circumstances of the shooting, with many calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

As pressure mounts, the case has once again placed a spotlight on police conduct and the growing demand for accountability in fatal encounters between security operatives and civilians.