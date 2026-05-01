Delta police arrest 15, recover arms in Oko hideout raid

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri
At least 15 suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for various offences bordering on alleged armed robbery and cultism after a notorious criminal hideout in the state was busted.
The suspects, comprising fourteen males and one female, were arrested at a notorious black spot known as “Best Lodge” in the Oko community, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, while another suspect was apprehended at a different location.
Confirming the arrest in a statement on Friday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said that the operation was made possible through a combined effort by operatives of Safe Delta, Operation Delta Sweep, and Operation Delta Shield, acting on the directive of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations.
The operatives raided the black spot on 27 April at about 1130 hours and arrested fourteen suspects, including a female.
Items recovered from the scene included one locally made cut-to-size pistol, three live cartridges, two bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, four daggers, one cutlass, several mobile phones, and a cash sum of ₦133,100.
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While the investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing, operatives of Operation Delta Shield, in a separate operation at about 1400 hours on 27 April, intercepted one Chidebere Irunkwor, aged 26, while on stop-and-search duty along Kingsley Street.
He said that a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size pistol, two live cartridges, and the sum of 10 Euros.
The police spokesperson stated that preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, who is currently in custody, is a member of the Eiye Confraternity.
In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements through proactive policing and intelligence-led operations.
He called on members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, assuring that all information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.