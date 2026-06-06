Delta begins data collation for RMAFC verification

From Enweliku Kent, Asaba
The Delta State Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to commence the collation of relevant data in preparation for the forthcoming verification exercise by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on the Federation Account allocation indices.
The directive was contained in a briefing delivered in Asaba by the State Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije, who also serves as the coordinator of the state’s revenue-generating MDAs.
According to the commissioner, the verification exercise is aimed at enabling the Federation to update its database with current socio-economic factors and indices used in the distribution of revenue from the Federation Account to states and local government councils across the country.
The Finance Commissioner explained that the exercise is designed to promote fairness, transparency, and accuracy in resource allocation by assessing key parameters such as population, availability of social amenities and infrastructure, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) capacity, and landmass.
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Sir Tilije further stated that the verification would focus on critical thematic areas, including socio-economic development indicators such as access to education, healthcare delivery, and overall living standards. The exercise will also evaluate activities within the oil, gas, and other extractive industries.
He added that the exercise would assess the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) capacity by reviewing the financial autonomy and revenue-generating potential of both the state and local government councils.
Sir Tilije, therefore, charged all relevant MDAs to begin work immediately and ensure the timely submission of credible, comprehensive, and accurate reports to support the verification process.
The meeting was attended by commissioners and permanent secretaries from the various MDAs, as well as top government officials and stakeholders.