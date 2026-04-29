Delta: Alleged extrajudicial killing driven by spirituality — Edafe

By Lawrence Agbo

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, has described the alleged extrajudicial killing of a suspect by an Assistant Superintendent of Police as an act that could only be explained by spirituality.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Tv, Morning Brief, Edafe reacted to the incident, describing it as a difficult moment for the police force and stressing that the command would not shield any officer found culpable.

“Spirituality is the only explanation for what he did,” Edafe said while addressing the alleged unlawful killing, noting that the action was unacceptable and could not be justified under any circumstance.

He maintained that every suspect, regardless of the allegations against them, has a constitutional right to life and must be allowed to face due process through the legal system.

“It is not pardonable. The police does not cover officers like that,” he said, insisting that justice must take its full course.

Edafe said the force remains committed to accountability and professionalism, adding that any officer who acts outside the law would be made to face the consequences of such actions.

He stressed that the police institution does not condone brutality or unlawful executions, warning that misconduct by officers damages public trust and undermines justice.