From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The leader of the New Nigeria People Party, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso has accused the members of the NNPP that recently defected to the APC of betraying the party and the masses that brought them to power.

He spoke at his Bompai residence in Kano State. when he received supporters of Senator Abdulraham Kawu Sumaila ( Kano South) who recently declined to defect with him ( Kawu Sumaila) to the APC.

“Kano South is a lesson. Voters rejected superghetti, N200 and Atamfa (wrappers) and were patient to vote for the NNPP. But those who won the election on the party’s ticket decided to abandon the masses to join those who do not have the masses at heart but are only after what they will get for themselves and their families” he stated.

“There is no worse political sin than leaving the party that gave you the opportunity and support but later you abandoned the party. This is the highest level of betrayal,” Kwankwaso added.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, appreciated the loyal members for “taking the courage to return to their base,” while predicting that all those who betrayed the Kwankwasiyya Movement would regret their political actions sooner or later.

“Fighting Kwankwasiyya is not an easy task, they will not know until when they engage in the fight” he said .

Speaking on behalf of the supporters, Muntari Ibrahim Fararawa said that they came to his home to inform him of their refusal to join the APC with their Senator.

“We thought it wise to return home so as to continue to propagate the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the NNPP, as well as to contribute our quota to the development of our dear State.

“We hope that we will be accepted back and reintegrated into the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the NNPP to enable us to enjoy the same rights and privileges as other members,”he said. End.