By John Oyalegan

Democracy dies a slow death when a small group of individuals seizes control of the electoral process at any level, dictating who gets to hold power and office. This phenomenon is often characterised by the manipulation of institutions, erosion of citizen participation, and the concentration of power in the hands of a few.

What separates democracy from dictatorship is when the people, the populace can freely make their choice. The moment that free choice is taken away from any level in the political structure, even at the ward level within a political party, state or the general election; democracy dies.

Manipulation of party primaries is one huge sign of democratic erosion. When influential individuals or groups control who gets to participate in party primaries and dictate who becomes the party’s representative in general elections, democracy is compromised.

This can lead to sham primaries where favoured candidates are imposed on party members. Candidates that later give these facilitators returns on their investments at the expense of their people.

When power is concentrated in the hands of a few individuals or groups, it can lead to authoritarianism. This can manifest in the form of executive overreach, suppression of opposition, or manipulation of institutions.

When citizens are disenfranchised, disillusioned, or disengaged from the political process, democracy suffers. This can be due to various factors, including lack of access to information, restrictive voting laws, or inadequate representation.

Institutions play a crucial role in safeguarding democracy.

However, when institutions are manipulated or compromised, democracy is threatened. This can include electoral commissions. Independent and impartial electoral commissions are essential for ensuring free and fair elections.

But, when these commissions are politicised or biased, they can undermine the democratic process.

Legislative bodies are meant to represent the people and hold the executive accountable. When these bodies are dominated by a single party or individual, they can become rubber stamps for authoritarian rule.

When democracy is eroded, citizens suffer. This can manifest in various ways, including loss of representation. In case, citizens are not represented by their elected or preferred officials, they can feel disenfranchised and disillusioned with the political process.

Suppression of rights comes when democracy is compromised. So also, citizens’ rights and freedoms can be suppressed. This can include restrictions on speech, assembly, or association.

Democracy’s survival depends on the active participation of citizens and the integrity of institutions. When a small group of individuals seizes control of the electoral process, democracy is threatened. It’s essential to recognise the signs of democratic erosion and take action to protect citizen participation, institutional integrity and the rule of law.

We have witnessed all for s of compromises in our democracy at all levels. God father’s choosing who gets to be where, incumbent governors manipulating and influencing party primaries and eventually general elections to get their preferred candidates to support them and many others even at the ward levels.

The citizens should wake up and realise that only chaos will exist if they do not take back the power to choose. It’s the only power that belongs to the people in democracy and that makes democracy democracy. The power must never be allowed to be cornered by anyone or any group of persons no matter their current or previous positions

• Oyalegan writes in from Ibadan, Oyo State.