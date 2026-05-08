Davido to be inducted into Black Music Walk of Fame

By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats singer Davido has been selected for the 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The organisers confirmed this in an Instagram post on Thursday, naming Davido as a member of this year’s class ahead of the induction event on June 1 in Atlanta’s Historic Westside.

“We are proud to announce our Summer 2026 honoree: Davido, Honouring Legacy,” the post read.

The organisers praised the award-winning singer for his global impact through music, philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

“Davido has helped bring African music to the forefront of the international stage.

“Known for his infectious hits, dynamic performances, and cross-cultural collaborations, he has built a sound that transcends borders while staying rooted in his heritage.

“Beyond music, his impact extends into philanthropy and entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of artists across the globe,” the statement added.

The recognition places him alongside entertainment figures honoured for their influence on Black culture and global music.

Other inductees listed included Ludacris, Atlanta-based artist and philanthropist, Paul Morton, renowned gospel singer and Maynard Jackson, former Atlanta Mayor.

The 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2026, in Atlanta, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive, outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.