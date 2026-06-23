Davido sets June 26 release date for new single ‘I Know Who I Be’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has announced plans to release a new single titled “I Know Who I Be” on June 26, marking his return to solo music after a relatively quiet period.

The forthcoming track, which features Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay, was unveiled on Monday through Davido’s official X account. Accompanying promotional images, the singer described the release as the beginning of a new phase in his career, telling fans that “the journey to the throne begins.”

He also confirmed the release date, writing: “My next single I Know Who I Be releases June 26th.”

The announcement has generated considerable anticipation among fans, especially after Davido disclosed in May that he intended to take a temporary break from recording music. The new single now signals a swift return to the studio for one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

“I Know Who I Be” will be Davido’s first solo release since “Be There Still,” which was released in March 2025. Since then, the singer has remained active on the global music scene, most recently appearing as a featured artiste on “Nakupenda” by TxC.

The release also comes on the heels of Davido’s performance at the opening concert of the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown series in Los Angeles, further underscoring his growing international influence and the global appeal of Afrobeats.

Since bursting onto the scene with “Dami Duro” in 2012, Davido has established himself as one of the genre’s most influential figures. Through successful projects such as Omo Baba Olowo, A Good Time, A Better Time and Timeless, he has helped drive the global rise of Nigerian music while building a loyal fan base across continents.

With just days to the release, expectations are high that “I Know Who I Be” could become another major addition to Davido’s catalogue as he seeks to extend his dominance in the Afrobeats space and reinforce his position among Africa’s leading entertainers.