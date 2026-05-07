Davido reveals plan to further education in UK

07 May 2026 5:55 pm WAT

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Davido

Davido

By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has announced plans to further his education by pursuing a master’s degree in Political Science at a university in the United Kingdom next year.

During a recent livestream on Wednesday, the award-winning singer confirmed that he would not be enrolling in a course at Adeleke University, contrary to predictions.

Davido revealed this on a recent livestream that went viral on Wednesday, where he discussed his academic goals outside music and entertainment.

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Davido clarified that the postgraduate programme would not be at Adeleke University, despite assumptions from some fans due to his family’s ties to the institution.

He stated, “I want to do my Master’s next year in the UK, a one-year course in political science. I already have my B.Sc.”

When asked if the program would take place at Adeleke University, he said no.

Davido, who has often shown interest in governance and political issues, especially during election periods in Nigeria, received praise from fans following the announcement.

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