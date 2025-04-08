By John Ogunsemore

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said his predecessor, Senator David Mark, set a timeless standard of how the nation’s legislature should be led.

Saraki said this in a message to commemorate Mark’s birthday.

Born on April 8, 1948 in Otukpo, Benue State, Mark clocked 77 years today.

Mark, who retired from the Nigerian Army as a Brigadier-General, served as 12th president of the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015.

Saraki said, “While leading the Senate, our distinguished former Senate President, Senator David Mark, consistently exemplified the principle of Primus Inter Pares.

“Through his leadership, character, carriage, and utterances, he set a timeless standard for what it means to preside over our nation’s foremost legislative institution.

“Today, as he marks another year, I join fellow Nigerians—at home and abroad—in expressing gratitude for his lifelong service to our nation. I pray that the Almighty continues to bless him and his family with all their heartfelt desires,”