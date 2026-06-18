The manager of Hollywood actress Daveigh Chase has revealed that the former child star was hospitalised for malnourishment before she died at the age of 35.

John Ryan Jr., Chase’s longtime manager, told the BBC that the actress was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from malnourishment.

He said she later developed meningitis and died from complications of sepsis.

“She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself, ” said Ryan, her friend and manager of 15 years, noting that Chase would often retreat to her home in Las Vegas for years at a time and turn down big studio films to do independent projects.

“She was not very Hollywood,” he said. “She’d rather eat at Bob’s Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn’t into the fame scene.”

Chase was best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s animated Lilo & Stitch and for her role as Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring.

She also voiced Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away and appeared in the television drama Big Love.

According to Ryan, Chase began acting at the age of four and landed her first Hollywood role when she was seven.

She, however, stepped away from full-time acting in 2015.

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans and colleagues, who remembered her for her performances in film and television and her contributions as a child actress in Hollywood.