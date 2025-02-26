From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced a further reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The ex-depot price has been slashed by N65, bringing it down from N890 to N825 per litre.

This marks the second price cut within the month, following a N60 reduction on 1 February. Overall, the refinery has lowered its ex-depot price by N125 per litre since January, when petrol was sold at N950 per litre.

With this latest adjustment, petrol is expected to retail between N860 and N865 per litre at filling stations in Lagos.

In a statement on Wednesday, the refinery confirmed that the new pricing takes effect from Thursday, 27 February.

The move, according to the company, aims to provide much-needed relief to Nigerians amid rising living costs.

“This strategic price adjustment is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in celebration of the Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

“It is important to note that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently lowered the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products to the benefit of Nigerians. This marks the second reduction of PMS prices in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60 earlier in the month. Additionally, in December 2024, during the Yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season,” the statement read.

The refinery highlighted that previous reductions have positively impacted the overall cost of living, benefiting various sectors of the economy. They also helped ensure that Nigerians did not experience the typical fuel scarcity and price hikes associated with the Yuletide season.

Dangote reiterated that its high-quality products, which have become a favourite in both domestic and international markets, will remain available nationwide, particularly through its key partners—MRS Holdings, AP (Ardova Petroleum), and Heyden—at market-friendly rates.

“Nigerians will be able to purchase high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices across our partners’ retail outlets: For MRS Holdings stations, it will be sold for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East regions, respectively.

“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East,” it added.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand and a surplus for export, thereby boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The refinery called on marketers to support this initiative, ensuring that Nigerians remain the primary beneficiaries of this effort.

“This collective action will contribute to the broader economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is committed to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and positioning the country as a leading oil export hub,” it concluded.