By John Ogunsemore

Dangote Group has denied ownership of a cement truck that wreaked havoc in Enugu State on Wednesday.

Six persons were confirmed dead when a Howo truck with the inscription Visco Investment Global and loaded with cement collided with a Toyota Corolla trying to overtake another truck along the Ozalla/4-Corner axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

The incident occurred around 9am.

Reports that circulated on social media suggested the truck belonged to Dangote Group due to its brand signature, a claim the industrial giant has now vehemently denied.

In a statement signed by its management on Wednesday, the company said the truck not part of its fleet but was operated by a third party.

Dangote promised tighter control over use of its brand identify going forward.

“We are engaging with the appropriate agencies to find out why the truck was carrying our logo when it is not part of our fleet.

“Going forward, we will apply more scrutiny to the unauthorised use of our brand identity, especially the misuse of our logo on vehicles not linked to the Group,” the company said.

The statement reads, “Ordinarily, it is our policy not to comment on individual cases, but the spread of misinformation linking these incidents to the Dangote Group without evidence has compelled us to respond.

“We call on the public and the media to avoid spreading unverified claims.”

The company added, “We are committed to cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and insist that investigations should be allowed to run their course without interference.

“We strongly reject attempts to exploit tragedies like this for malicious or financial gain.”