Dadiyata: Kwankwaso backs IGP’s order for thorough probe

Former presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has lauded the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu’s order directing a thorough investigation into the disappearance of a socio-political critic, Abubakar Idris, also known as Dadiyata.

The Kaduna-based Idris was reportedly abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen from his home in 2019. He has not been seen since.

In a statement he shared on social media on Saturday, Kwankwaso said those responsible for his disappearance must be brought to justice.

The former Kano governor said, “I have been made aware of the recent testimony by a former aide to a former state governor, in which he alleged that police officers claimed responsibility for the disappearance of Abubakar Idris Dadiyata in Kaduna.

“Since his abduction in 2019, my associates and I have consistently prayed and advocated for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible for his disappearance to justice.

“It is therefore reassuring that the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into this matter. I commend the Inspector General for this decisive and long-overdue action.”

Kwankwaso stated that while the outcome of the investigation is being awaited, police authorities must place officers named in fresh allegations surrounding the case under close surveillance to prevent any interference with the process.

He also called on the government to ensure that, upon conclusion of the case, Idris (if still alive) and his family receive adequate compensation for the immense trauma and suffering they have endured.

“I equally commend the general public for their sustained advocacy and resilience in keeping this case alive, as well as Barrister Abba Hikima Fagge for his pivotal role in this latest development.

“We remain hopeful that this investigation will finally deliver truth and justice,” the former Minister of Defence said.