Cyber bullying: Cleric drags 2 to court in Imo

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An Anglican priest with the Diocese of Orlu, Reverend Chinedu Nmezi, has asked the Federal High Court in Owerri to grant him justice over alleged cyber bullying, intimidation, and threats to life targeting him and his wife.

Nmezi, a Canada-based philanthropist, spoke to journalists in Owerri shortly after proceedings at the Federal High Court. He alleged that two individuals, Victor Onukogu and Nzube Collins, bullied him and his wife, Evangelist Vivian Nmezi, on separate Facebook accounts, calling them “unprintable names”.

“Before my family returned from Canada for Christmas celebration last year, we were bullied by Victor Onukogu and Nzube Collins on their separate social media accounts,” . Nmezi said.

“Upon seeing the malicious write-up, I felt bad and went to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where the threats to life were reported. The police transferred the case to the Imo State Command,” he added.

The Imo State Police Command’s prosecutor, Sam Obodo, told the court that the defendants had been involved in several other offences related to the crime.

The case, with charge number FHC/OW/19C/2026, was presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibe. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court adjourned the matter to July 16, 2026 , for further hearing.

No plea was taken at the June 2 sitting. Efforts to reach the defendants for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.