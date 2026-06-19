Cutix transforming cable, wire manufacturing landscape with innovations – CEO Igbokwe

By Emma Njoku

Cutix Plc, one of West Africa’s cable manufacturers, is transforming the Nigerian cable and wire manufacturing landscape through innovations that address life, infrastructure safety, and industrial growth.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Cutix Plc, Uche Igbokwe, disclosed that the company is actively driving high-quality standards to eliminate the systemic dangers of substandard electrical cables in West Africa.

Igbokwe, said, “Cutix Plc is a legacy company built on unyielding integrity, meaning every single product that leaves our assembly floor has undergone and surpassed the most rigorous international standards. Real quality does not compromise, and we refuse to lower our engineering benchmarks or compromise on equivalent pricing for such world-class standards. Our mission is to secure Nigerian homes, and that security starts with our refusal to cut corners in our production processes.”

Igbokwe added that the company designs its retail policies to absorb risk on behalf of customers and partners.

“While the standard industry rule provides a 100-metre measurement per coil—which factory errors or deliberate market fraud often reduce to 94 or 99 metres—Cutix packs every coil to a strict 100.5-metre tolerance standard at our own expense. We bear this extra cost to ensure our electricians and contractors never face shortages, shielding them from reputational damage and providing our end-users with unparalleled value.”

The acting chief executive officer disclosed that one of the company’s innovations is the incorporation of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant (HFFR) insulation technology. He said Cutix Cable manufacture of cables with HFFR insulation technology helps to prevent fire outbreak at homes and offices, especially, when no one is around.

“Some cables in the market have highly inflammable additives mixed with lead insulators which is prone to fire. However, Cutix HFFR insulator starves active flame of fuel making them extinguish naturally within 0 – 1 seconds. This material prevents the spread of fire beyond 250 millimetres”, he explained.

Operating with a strict focus on manufacturing integrity from its head office in Nnewi, Anambra State, Cutix was recognised by the Financial Times and Statista as one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies; Cutix won the Corporate Brand of the Year 2026 Award organised at the Corporate Brands and Institutions Awards – ISO Award; This year, 2026, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) awarded Cutix the “Adopter” of International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) awarded Cutix Plc the “Emplyee Compensation Award” in 2025, and the company emerged winner of the “Excellence in Manufacturing Award” 2022 at the Nigerian Society of Engineers. The International Standard Excellence Award presented the “Best World Class Cable Manufacturing Company of the Decade” in 2022. The firm holds active certifications from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), British Standards (BS), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Cutix got the “Quality Product Service Award” 2021 Innovation Award of Excellence in Cross -Linked Polyethylene-Low Voltage Power Armored and Non-Armored Cable Manufacturing, Marketing & Distribution. Cutix received the “Human Development Award” from ICAN in 2021, and the “Quality Brand of the Year Award” in 2018 by the Nigerian Association of Technology.

The company maintains the heat-treatment process known as annealing. This engineering initiative ensures that pure copper conductors remain flexible and elastic. The process prevents cables from snapping or breaking when technicians pull them through tight conduits or remove the outer PVC coating.

An electrician in Agbor, Delta State named John Arimokwu Onyeoghani shares his experience. “As an electrician, I can confidently say Cutix cables are the best in the market, but as someone who has a shop that sells cables, it’s not good for business because if you install Cutix Cables at a customers house they never come back for that same service. It’s like a forever cable unlike when I use some other brands. Cutix cable is flexible, doesn’t cut, and easy when I’m doing installation, it’s the best in the market and that is what I used in my personal house wiring.”

The company strictly enforces the exact conductor diameters required for safety, such as a 1.78 mm diameter for 2.5 mm² cables and a 2.25 mm diameter for 4.0 mm² cables. This ensures the cable carry the specified electrical current load without overheating.

The founder, Engineer Obiajulu Uzodike, established the company in 1982 to prove that a wholly indigenous Nigerian firm could achieve global manufacturing parity. Today, the company delivers optimal power infrastructure solutions across the civil, marine, automotive, and heavy industrial sectors. Cutix Plc continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities, ensuring that Nigerian homes and businesses run on secure, durable, and fire-resistant energy connections.

The company produces premium-grade power cables and electrical conductors certified by local and international regulatory bodies.