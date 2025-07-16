By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has recorded a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat the movement of illicit financial flows within the country.

The unit also announced the interception of $20,000 and 110,000 West African CFA Francs, concealed in a Nissan Almera suspected to be a smuggled vehicle.

Comptroller of the Unit, Mohammed Shuaibu, disclosed this during a brief handover ceremony of the foreign currency to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Unit’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

Shuaibu said the interception occurred on Sunday, July 13, at approximately 23:45 hours.

“Our operations patrol team was on routine surveillance along the Babapupa bush paths near the Seme border when they intercepted a Nissan Almera suspected to be a smuggled vehicle. Upon sighting our officers, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush to evade arrest,” he stated.

Addressing officers of the Unit, representatives from the EFCC, and members of the NCBN crew, the Comptroller disclosed that an examination of the vehicle revealed the concealed sum of $20,000 USD and 110,000 West African CFA Francs, with a total estimated value of ₦30,861,651.00 (Thirty Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty-One Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-One Naira).

He emphasised that the seizure is a testament to the dedication of his officers: “This arrest underscores the relentless commitment of our personnel to thwart the activities of illicit financial flow operators and protect the Nigerian economy. It reflects our concerted efforts to combat smuggling and restore law and order along our borders,” he said.

The Comptroller further noted that the arrest aligns with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, both of which mandate the declaration of any currency exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent at the country’s borders.

He also reiterated the Service’s commitment to stakeholder education: “The Service has recently launched robust sensitisation campaigns to educate stakeholders on the legal requirements for currency declaration at our borders. I urge stakeholders and the public to leverage these initiatives to safeguard their hard-earned income.”

Comptroller Shuaibu commended his officers for their dedication and assured that the unit remains vigilant in its mission to eradicate smuggling.

In line with the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration, the seized currencies have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Speaking on behalf of the EFCC Zonal Directorate 1, Assistant Director Shehu Mohammed, who represented the Zonal Coordinator, commended the Customs Service for the interception just as he emphasised the effective collaboration between both agencies: “This seizure and subsequent handover of undeclared foreign currency highlight the strong synergy between our agencies and our joint commitment to enforcing financial laws in Nigeria. The EFCC will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individuals involved and determine the appropriate legal action,” he said.