From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Bishop Eyoanwan Otu, the wife of the Cross River State governor has highlighted the successes of her pet project Humanities Without Borders.

Bishop Otu says the project has been able to provide impactful interventions across five core thematic areas such as quality healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, quality education, social welfare and environment.

She made this known during a meeting and greet with members of her political support group Team Mma Adiaha.

“”We have provided medical services to cover 13, 000 people with 175 major surgeries. We also renovated the Calabar Correction facility clinic and equipped same with modern medical equipment. We enrolled 500 elderly citizens into the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme.

“We also distributed more than 5,000 Mma Adiaha maternal kits to expectant mothers and in the process of giving out 3,000 additional bags. Still on the healthcare interventions, we provided 11 prosthetic limbs and 50 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities.

“Educationally, more than 7,000 pupils were given back-to-school supplies, while 50 children were granted scholarships. We have empowered 10 thousand girls and boys in our Science and technology programme tagged ‘Girls in S.T.E.M.’ across the three senatorial districts.

“These highlighted interventions are just the beginning, the real power lies in our unity and network as Team Mma Adiaha,” she emphasized.

She described the meeting as a homecoming of champions and urged women to deepen their voices and rewrite the political narrative across the nation, emphasizing the transformative impact of unity and collective action.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Team Mma Adiaha, Professor Margaret Ene-Ita appreciated the wife of the Cross River State governor for her unalloyed support, passion, dedication and commitment to the Governor Bassey Otu led administration.

Ene-Ita commended Mrs. Otu for the impactful interventions across the eighteen local government areas for women, children, youths and the elderly as well as empowerment initiatives.

Highlights of the meeting was the distribution of palliatives to more than one thousand women from across the eighteen local government areas.