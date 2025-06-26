Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation and environmental sustainability, calling on the Kingdom of the Netherlands to invest in the state’s thriving agriculture sector, particularly in oil palm processing and technology transfer.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, and his entourage, on Tuesday, Governor Otu described the visit as a step toward deepening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Our state is abundantly endowed with arable land and a favourable climate that supports year-round agriculture. Agriculture is our best foot forward in recalibrating our economy, and our policies are tailored to support both smallholder and large-scale farmers,” Governor Otu said.

He disclosed that his administration has implemented bold reforms in the agricultural sector, including a seven-year strategic cocoa and coffee development plan, the establishment of six new cocoa estates, free agronomic training, and processing hubs across viable zones.

A key highlight of his remarks was the state’s Legacy Assets Reclamation Policy, under which the government repossessed 8,500 hectares of previously mismanaged oil palm estates and handed them over to Wilmar Industries Ltd for rehabilitation and productive use.

Governor Otu invited the Dutch government and private sector to explore opportunities in oil palm processing, saying, “We welcome direct Dutch investments across the value chain of our oil palm industry. Cross River is not only a secure and investor-friendly state, but also offers high returns on investment.”

He also emphasised the state’s advanced Digital Soil Mapping and Survey Database, which allows potential investors to remotely identify suitable farmlands by soil type and location.

Governor Otu reiterated that Cross River is ready for responsible foreign investment and pledged full cooperation with partners who share the state’s vision of environmentally sustainable growth.

“Above all, we are a hospitable people, Our doors are open to credible investors who are ready to make informed, ethical, and profitable investment choices in Cross River State.” he concluded.

In his response, the Consul-General, Mr. Michel Deelen, commended the governor’s strong stance against illegal logging and described Cross River as “one of the most beautiful states in Nigeria.” He praised the clean and green environment of Calabar, and expressed delight in the constructive engagements with state officials.

“Illegal logging benefits no one but a few individuals, and we support your firm position against it. However, we must also support communities and smallholder farmers who wish to expand production. That is why we are here, to assist in increasing yield without expanding farmland,” he said.

Mr. Deelen emphasised the Netherlands’ focus on sustainable palm oil production through better seedlings, improved milling technology, and partnerships that protect forests while boosting income for local farmers.

He clarified that the Dutch position is not to impose restrictions, but to collaborate in protecting global biodiversity. “We’re not here to tell you not to cut down trees. We understand the historical context. But we must all work together to preserve natural habitats for the common good,” he stated.

The visit comes as part of a broader collaboration in the area of sustainable agriculture and forest preservation. Cross River State, known for hosting one of the last remaining tropical rainforests in West Africa, is a focal point for international conservation efforts.