Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after leading Al Nassr to Saudi Pro League title

By Seyi Babalola

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo set a new football record on Thursday by winning the Saudi Pro League with his club.

Al-Nassr were crowned champions after a 4-2 victory against relegation rivals Damac.

Ronaldo scored twice, helping Jorge Jesus’ team win the title over rivals Al-Hilal.

His teammate Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the first half, before second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and Ronaldo’s double sealed the victory for Al-Nassr.

According to Marca, Ronaldo is now the only player to win the top scorer award at least once and the league title in four different countries.

The Portugal forward did it during his time at Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, Juventus in Italy, and now Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The 41-year-old will now prepare to lead his home country, Portugal, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament starting next month.