From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is brewing crisis in Osun communities, Okeolooru Obalufon and Irante, Boluwaduro Local Government of Osun State, over purported plan to relegate monarchs of the communities after their promotion by the state government.

A letter obtained by Daily Sun and dated 15th September, showed that Oba Ogundele Olasunkanmi Matthew, the Onirante of Irante, was elevated to part II Oba, as signed Wale Alliyu, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, was also elevated as part II Oba, Olokeolooru Obalufon of Okeolooru Obalufon land.

But, the Chairman, Okeolooru Obalufon Development Union, Ayodeji Adeyemo, who spoke with our Correspondent in Osogbo, yesterday, disclosed that there was an attempt to withdraw the letter, saying that the monarch has been called to return the letter to the ministry.

He said the sons and daughters, particularly the youths, have vowed to resist any attempt to relegate the monarch after his elevation by the governor.

Noting that the governor Ademola Adeleke is not aware of the plan, Adeyemo called on the governor to checkmate some of his aides who are trying to rubbish his name.

“The issue at hand has been properly placed by governor Ademola Adeleke. He should not allow anybody to rubbish his name.

“The present Kabiesi of Oke Olooru Obalufon is the 26th monarch in the town. We received staff of office and they want to retrieve it which the youths have vowed to resist. The governor should warn those behind this attempt.

“We went through the normal process to receive the staff of office on September 16, this year and we were surprised that the government is asking us to return the letter given to us,” Adeyemo said.

Meanwhile, the two communities had written the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, warning the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs against reversing the elevation of the two monarchs.

“Upon the appointment of our client as the traditional rulers of their respective towns, they have being performing their functions, attending traditional functions and parading themselves as the traditional rulers of their respective towns without been challenged or restrained by anybody.

“After His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke approved

the elevation of our client to Part II (Recognised Status), our client were given the appointment letters dated 15th day of September, 2025. And our client were subsequently presented staffs of office on the 16th day of September, 2025 which was widely covered by many national media houses in Nigeria.

“The elevation and appointment of our client to Part II (Recognised Status) were subsequently gazetted on the Osun State of Nigeria Gazette on the 18th day of September, 2025,” the petition added.

Meanwhile, calls made to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde were not answered for two days and text and WhatsApp messages sent to him were not replied.