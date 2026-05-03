Crackdown on reckless truck drivers after fatal UNICROSS crash

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State has vowed to clamp down on truck drivers for reckless driving on the Odukpani–Itu road, following a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three students and a staff member of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).
Sector Commander Corps Commander Innocent Tommy Etuk stated that the Corps will maintain zero tolerance for reckless driving, citing frequent fatal crashes and the avoidable loss of lives along that stretch of road.
The pledge follows last Friday’s collision involving a bus conveying UNICROSS students. The FRSC confirmed that the incident resulted in four fatalities.
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Etuk described the conduct of some truck drivers as “devastating and avoidable”, noting that brake failure, wrongful overtaking, excessive speed, and a loss of control by heavy-duty vehicles continue to cause multiple deaths and injuries on the highways.
He called on stakeholders to partner with the FRSC on strict enforcement, joint operations with sister security agencies, and other measures designed to reduce crashes and fatalities within the state.
“The Corps will no longer tolerate any act of recklessness and unsafe driving practices by truck drivers, vehicle owners and the motoring public that endangers lives,” Etuk said. “Offenders will be made to face the full weight of the law.”
He urged truck owners, transport unions, and fleet operators to ensure regular vehicle maintenance, driver training, and strict compliance with traffic regulations. Furthermore, he advised passengers to speak out when drivers operate vehicles carelessly.