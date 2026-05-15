Court throws out rights suit challenging regulatory crackdown on drug stores

15 May 2026 10:44 am WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
1001483608
Enugu State

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

A Federal High Court in Calabar has dismissed a fundamental rights suit against the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, over the closure of two drug stores in Calabar last year.

The suit, marked FHC/CA/FHR/39/2025, was filed by Ezea Asidora and others. They alleged rights abuse after officials sealed their stores during an operation on March 10 and 18, 2025.

The stores were reportedly unsealed by the applicants, which prompted the institution of a criminal case against those involved in a separate case marked FHC/CA/76C/2025: FRN v. Ezea Asidora.

Other News

Dismissing the fundamental rights suit, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu said the burden of proof lay with those claiming their rights were violated.

“The respondents invited the applicants based on their belief that the applicants are not registered pharmacists and have no license to operate under the PCN Act,” she said. “Based on the preponderance of evidence before me, the applicant has failed to establish the violation of their rights, and the suit is dismissed.”

The court also adjourned ruling on the criminal case, marked FHC/CA/76C/2025, to June 1 and ordered the defendant to be produced in court.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News