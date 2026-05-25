Court sentences twins, 5 others to death by hanging for killing priest

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced and convicted twin brothers and five others to death by hanging for the kidnap and murder of Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry.

The deceased was abducted and killed in 2013 in a community in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The court presided over by Justice Boma Diepiri, in his judgement on Monday, on a 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnap, murder, possession of illegal fire arm and criminality, discharged and acquitted Emmanuel Israel and Nephew Philemon.

The court said the convicts and others now at large, had on December 6, 2013, lured Reverend Dokubo-Harry to a forest at Abalama community in Asari Toru, kidnapped him, tied his eyes and hands leading to his death and they later abandoned his dead body in a creek in the area.

It held that the prosecution has proven the case of conspiracy, kidnap, murder, possession of illegal fire arm and criminality against Precious Jack Opara, Answer Dick, Osaki Fubara, Prince Mikado Philip, Tienabeso George, Seleipri Fubara and Alaboeriya Fubara.

Justice Diepiri ruled that the convicts should be hanged on their neck until they are confirmed death.

He, thereafter, directed the prosecution to hand over the recovered gun and other exhibits to the Nigeria Police.

The pronouncement of the death sentence resulted to emotional and uncontrollable tears from some of the convicts and their family members who were in courtroom in solidarity.