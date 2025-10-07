From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Funmilola Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has ordered the remand of Babatunde Ogini, who was accused of murdering All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ebenezer Akinola, during the 2023 general election.

Akinola was tragically killed in front of his father’s house in the Araromi Irojo area of Ilesa in March 2023. Following the incident, Timothy Owoeye, the former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, called for the swift arrest of those responsible for the murder.

On Tuesday, Ogini was arraigned by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on three charges: conspiracy, murder, and illegal possession of firearms. The prosecution alleges that Ogini conspired with others, now at large, to kill Akinola on March 17, 2023, which violates sections of the Criminal Code. Additionally, Ogini was reportedly found in possession of a pump-action firearm.

Ogini pleaded not guilty to all offences preferred against him by the prosecutor, Mrs Bola Adaraloye.

The prosecutor then urged the court to remand Ogini, indicating an intention to amend the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Ogini’s counsel, Mr Abimbola Ige, informed the court that a formal bail application had been filed on July 25, 2023, and had been served on the prosecution.

Justice Ajayi did not address the bail application but ordered Ogini to be remanded in a correctional facility until the next hearing scheduled for October 14.