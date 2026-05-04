Court remands blogger Justice Crack in DSS custody over cybercrime charges

By Lawrence Agbo

Blogger and social media personality, Chidiebere Mark, popularly known as Justice Crack, has been ordered to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services after being arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on allegations bordering on cybercrime and the dissemination of allegedly false information.

The ruling followed his appearance in court on Monday, where he faced a three-count charge brought against him over content he reportedly shared on social media.

Security authorities allege that the defendant published a viral video on his X account, where he made claims about the welfare of soldiers in the Nigerian Army, suggesting they were poorly fed.

The DSS argued that the publication was false and capable of damaging the reputation of the military institution.

He was also accused of posting material considered capable of causing public disorder and constituting a felony under Nigeria’s cybercrime laws.

In court, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges when they were read to him.

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, E. Orubo, requested that a trial date be set and also urged the court to remand him in custody pending the hearing of the case.

The defence counsel, Marshall Abubakar, opposed the remand order and made an oral bail application, arguing for his client’s release.

However, the presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, declined the oral bail request and directed the defence to file a formal application.

The court subsequently ordered that Justice Crack remain in DSS custody until May 25, the date fixed for the commencement of his trial.