From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has again ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, for contempt of court orders.

The court order came a few hours after Yakubu left office as the INEC chairman.

The Action Alliance (AA) had instituted a case before the court challenging INEC and its former chairman, Prof. Yakubu, over their non-compliance with the judgment of the Court delivered by Justice Funmilola Demi-Ajayi in suit number FHC/OS/CS/194/2024.

In the said judgment, the court ordered INEC to put the names of the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, and other members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on its (INEC) portal.

The Court also held that the names of all the state chairmen of the party be uploaded on the INEC portal.

Besides, the court held that the elective convention of the party held on the 7th of October, 2023, which produced Omoaje as the national chairman of the party and other NEC members of the party, was authentic as it was properly monitored and supervised by officials of INEC in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Acts.

However, INEC claimed to have complied with the court judgment, but the party disagreed with the commission as the name of Omoaje was yet to be uploaded on the commission’s website despite the orders of the Court.

Although the names of the state chairmen of the party under the leadership of Omoaje and those of the NEC members are already on the INEC portal, Omoaje’s name is yet to be uploaded as at press time, a development that the court frowns at.

The court order obtained by our correspondent dated 7th October, 2025, and signed by Mr. O.M. Kilani on behalf of the Court Registrar reads in part: “It is hereby ordered that the Inspector General of Police shall cause the arrest and shall charge the defendant/judgment debtors for contempt and committal proceedings within seven days of this ruling.”

The court also awarded a cost of ₦100,000 against the judgment creditors.