Court freezes multi-billion assets of convicted ex-AGoF Nnanuoku

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued an order confiscating and forfeiting multi-billion-naira assets and investments owned by the convicted former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Chukwunye Nnabuoku, to the federal government.

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on a motion filed and moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), held that the application was meritorious.

The judge, who referenced previous Supreme Court decisions, said, “In crimes such as money laundering, forfeiting the proceeds of crime is deemed to be a natural consequence of conviction.”

According to Justice Omotosho, the above decisions of the Supreme Court clearly show that properties obtained with proceeds of crime are liable to be forfeited after such a person has been convicted.

“The essence of this is to ensure that the convict derives no further benefits from such properties.

“The convict here will not be allowed to enjoy those properties which are being sought to be forfeited.

“He has been convicted and those properties have been established to emanate from proceeds of illegal activities,” he said.

The judge observed that counsel to the convict raised the issue of the matter being the subject of an appeal and argued that the order of forfeiture ought not to be granted because the application amounts to an abuse of court process.

He said that the mere fact that a notice of appeal had been filed does not preclude the court from granting final forfeiture of the said properties.

“Forfeiture in this instance is seen as part of the judgment. In fact, it is similar to the sentencing handed down by the court.

“Where a person has been convicted and a notice of appeal has been filed, would that preclude such person from being sentenced?

“The answer to this is no, as sentencing usually follows conviction,” he said.

The judge said granting the forfeiture order does not disturb the likely outcome of the appeal.

“The aim of it is to stop the convict from enjoying the proceeds of his unlawful activity.

“Consequently, this forfeiture order will be granted regardless of the filing of a notice of appeal.”

On whether it was an abuse of court process, Justice Omotosho said the convict did not attach any court process showing that a final order of forfeiture had been granted or any process showing that an order of final forfeiture was being sought against the same properties and the same convict.

“The convict was convicted by this court after a full trial and thus, this issue is within the control of this court.

“No evidence of abuse of court process exists. Consequently, that issue is hereby dismissed.

“In final analysis, the properties of the convict which have been identified to be purchased from proceeds of crime in this matter are hereby finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The judge, therefore, ordered the confiscation and forfeiture of the assets and properties described in Schedules 1, 2 and 3 of the EFCC’s application to the Federal Government, having been established to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The anti-graft agency had, in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024 and filed on April 1, sought one relief.

It sought an order of the court confiscating and forfeiting the assets and properties described in Schedules 1, 2 and 3 of the application to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of unlawful activities.

Schedule 1 contains monies in different bank accounts.

These include ₦12,526,206.55 in Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited’s Zenith Bank account number 1016901286; ₦4,102,570.25 in Turge Global Investment Limited’s Zenith Bank account number 1016901279; and ₦682,904.36 in Laptev Bridge Limited’s Zenith Bank account number 1016727695.

It also includes ₦51,279,067.53 in Arafura Transnational Afro Ltd’s Zenith Bank account number 10167277640 and ₦220,000,000.00 in the EFCC Recovery Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which was allegedly refunded by Nnabuoku.