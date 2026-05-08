Court bars CITRE from inauguration of INC executive

A Rivers State High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the President of the Ijaw National Congress, and the Chairman of the Electoral Committee from inaugurating, swearing in, or presenting for inauguration any persons as officers of the INC.

INC had been thrown into crisis following the controversial April 13 NEC elections, which CITRE, which served as the Supreme Court of INC, had declared null and void over breaches of the constitution.

Pastor Victor Burubo, Eneyo Athanasius Emmanuel, and Ekene Okeigbeye had filed the suit praying the Court to stop the inauguration.

Justice Sobere Biambo, after hearing submissions from V.U Uzochukwu, counsel to the applicants, granted the injunction restraining the defendants from swearing in any officer that emerged from the April 13 election, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Justice Biambo adjourned the case to May 8 to hear the motion on notice.

The Chairman of CITRE, who doubles as the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, had, in a press conference held in his office after the controversial election, stated that in the eyes of Ijaw traditional rulers and elders, there was no election on April 13.

King Dakolo, who punctured claims that CITRE’s role was only advisory, explained that, as the body that appoints the electoral panel, it is also responsible for investigating and resolving all pre- and post-election disputes arising from elections.

The monarch, who frowned at the flagrant flouting of the directive that suspended the election, maintained that CITRE would not be part of any illegality and would ensure strict adherence to constitutional provisions in the interest of the Ijaw nation.

“As far as CITRE is concerned, there was no election on April 13 because the appointor had already instructed that everything be frozen, and that is the position. And if someone parades himself as President of INC, that is his cup of coffee, but I am thinking that is not a worse thing to do. CITRE has already made its point clear that if anyone goes ahead to conduct the elections, it will be an effort in futility.”