Groups say Kalu brought development down to grassroots

Urges the people to ignore the divisive statement by disgruntled elements parading as ‘Ohafia Stakeholders’

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for a third term in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The endorsement, which was revealed in a statement signed by COSEYL President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaorumade and available to Daily Sun, is a resounding acknowledgement of the remarkable progress and development that Senator Kalu’s representation has brought to our communities.

The statement disclosed that Kalu’s tenure has been marked by transformative achievements that have significantly improved the lives of constituents across the Abia North Senatorial zone.

“Through unwavering dedication and commitment to service, he has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to address the needs and aspirations of the people, fostering an environment conducive to growth and development.

“We are compelled to respond to the recent communique issued by a group that identifies itself as “Ohafia Stakeholders.”

“It is essential to clarify that this group does not speak for the collective voice of the people of Ohafia, who have overwhelmingly expressed their support for Senator Kalu’s continued leadership. Their self-serving interests do not reflect the sentiments of our communities, and we urge the public to disregard their misguided statements.

“COSEYL firmly condemns any form of divisive politics that seeks to undermine the progress we’ve achieved under Senator Kalu’s guidance. With a portfolio of accomplishments that surpass expectations, Senator Kalu stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to effective leadership. We believe that his experience and vision make him the best choice for the people of Abia North in 2027,” the group said.

“As a united coalition, we stand solidly behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and call on all stakeholders, political actors, and citizens to rally in support of his candidacy.

“Together, we can ensure that the progress and development we have experienced continue to flourish under his leadership,” it added.