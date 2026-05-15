Corruption: Step aside as PGF chairman to allow investigation, Akinlade urges Uzodinma

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following allegations of financial mismanagement within the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), a public affairs analyst and commentator based in Ogun State, Tunji Akinlade, has called on the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to temporarily step aside to allow investigation into the allegations.

Akinlade who made this call in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, expressed dismay that funds entrusted to the forum’s leadership for collective purposes cannot be properly accounted for.

He argued that any honourable leader facing such allegations would avoid propaganda and media attacks, and instead step aside temporarily to allow transparency.

He urged Governor Uzodinma to treat the matter as a straightforward issue of accountability rather than factional politics or persecution.

The analyst added that though the Progressive Governors’ Forum is a voluntary political association and not a statutory institution, it however relies on mutual trust and goodwill among its members.

He pointed out that, “Any suggestion of opacity or mishandling of resources strikes at the foundation of that trust, and if left unaddressed, weakens the Forum’s moral authority almost immediately”.

According to him, “the demand for answers reflects the basic obligation of any leader handling resources held in trust by colleagues, noting the credibility of the Forum depends on how seriously such allegations are treated”.

He, however, condemned what he described as “use of media mercenaries” to deflect legitimate questions, saying such tactics undermine the Forum’s reputation for discipline and coordination within the ruling party”.

He also expressed concern over the timing, pointing to Nigeria’s approach to another political season that requires unity and strategic coordination.

Akinlade said the Forum’s chairman should be prioritizing reconciliation and institutional stability, observing the current situation risks turning into prolonged drama that damages internal confidence.

While stressing that trust, not money alone, is at stake. the statement warned that dismissing accountability as disloyalty or rebellion threatens the survival of political alliances, adding that powerful individuals cannot rely on influence and media machinery to silence scrutiny indefinitely.

“The honourable path for Uzodinma is to relinquish the chairmanship if the burden of unanswered questions has become too divisive. Doing so will allow the PGF to rebuild cohesion ahead of major political contests. And clinging to the office while suspicion grows would only weaken confidence in the leadership further”, the statement concluded.