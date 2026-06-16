By Adewale Sanyaolu

NLNG has defended its periodic review of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) off-takers, saying the exercise is aimed at ensuring efficient distribution of cooking gas to consumers across the country.

NLNG’s clarification comes amid concerns from some stakeholders in the LPG sector over the recent delisting of certain off-takers, a development that marketers have argued contributed to supply disruptions in parts of the market.

Despite the concerns, NLNG maintained that its domestic supply performance remains strong.

The company disclosed further that it supplied a record 500,000 metric tonnes of LPG to the Nigerian market in 2025 and is on course to achieve a similar volume in 2026.

Recall that Daily Sun had on Monday exclusively reported the crisis in the LPG gas sub-sector where stakeholders linked the worsening cooking gas crisis to regulatory failures, exchange-rate volatility, the delisting of some offtakers by NLNG and supply disruptions across the LPG value chain.

President of the National Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (NALPGAM), Mr. Edu Inyang, attributed the recent rise in prices and supply shortages to disruptions in product availability and market practices requiring urgent regulatory scrutiny.

Specifically, he pointed out that crisis has been compounded by the recent delisting of some marketers from the NLNG domestic LPG offtake programme.

According to him, the removal of no fewer than eight NALPGAM members from the arrangement has reduced the number of active suppliers and tightened product availability across the country.

“In the past, these marketers were receiving products directly and supplying various parts of the country.

Their delisting has reduced the number of active participants in the supply chain and further tightened product availability in the market,” he said.

NLNG stated that its commitment to the domestic LPG market remains unwavering, noting that it dedicates 100 per cent of its LPG production to the Nigerian market in a bid to deepen gas utilisation and improve access to cleaner cooking fuel.

According to NLNG, the periodic assessment of its business relationship with off-takers is a strategic measure designed to ensure that only marketers with proven operational capacity, extensive market reach and the ability to effectively serve consumers continue to participate in its domestic LPG supply scheme.

The company explained that the review process helps to strengthen the distribution network, eliminate inefficiencies and guarantee that the benefits of its domestic LPG programme are transmitted directly to end users in a sustainable manner.

“To ensure efficient and effective delivery of this noble objective, NLNG periodically reviews its business relationship with its off-takers. This assures that only marketers with proven capacity and requisite market penetration continue to ensure that real value is transmitted directly to the end consumer in a sustained manner,” the company said.

The company reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy transition objectives by ensuring the availability of cooking gas, reducing dependence on traditional biomass fuels and expanding access to cleaner energy for households.

NLNG added that it remains focused on contributing to national development through sustained investments and initiatives aimed at improving energy access and enhancing the welfare of Nigerians.

“NLNG remains committed to helping to build a better country with shared access to energy,” the company stated.