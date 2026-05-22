Confusion in Abia APC as two candidates emerge from primaries

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There is confusion in Abia State over who would be the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer in the 2027 general election following the emergence of two candidates after the party primaries.

On Thursday, 13 out of the 18 members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party met in Umuahia and adopted former Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The decision, it was gathered, followed hours of closed-door meetings involving some party leaders and a majority of members of the State Working Committee.

The SWC stated that the adoption of Ikoh was based on his leadership qualities, political experience, capacity to unify the party and, above all, his proven ability to reposition Abia State.

They were of the view that Abia requires purposeful and visionary leadership at this point in time, insisting that Ikoh possesses the qualities needed to drive the state forward.

The resolution read in part: “We, the undersigned leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, after extensive deliberations and consultations, unanimously adopt Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh as the APC consensus governorship candidate for the party’s primary election holding today, May 21, 2026.

“This decision was reached in the overall interest of party unity, electoral victory and the desire to present a credible, experienced and widely accepted candidate capable of leading APC to victory in Abia State.”

The State Organising Secretary, Hon. Emeka Okorafor, who confirmed the decision to newsmen in Umuahia, said the SWC had to adopt Ikoh as the only visible aspirant remaining after the withdrawal of Mascot Uzor Kalu earlier that Thursday.

He said Kalu’s withdrawal invariably left Ikoh as the sole governorship candidate of the party.

The State Organising Secretary said the SWC was not pleased with the sudden appearance of a person whom he described as a strange aspirant, whom they were not sure was a genuine member of the party, adding that the party needs someone who would not trade with the party’s ticket.

“We realised we had two candidates until suddenly we saw a new face that was never part of our party.

“With the other aspirant (Mascot Kalu) stepping down, we believe we now have one candidate. We exercised our democratic rights to adopt him as our sole aspirant for today’s (Thursday’s) gubernatorial primaries.”

Hon. Okorafor promised to convey the decision of the SWC to the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

The 13 members of the SWC who signed the resolution include the Secretary, Chief Chidi Avaja; his deputy, Benedict Godson; the Deputy Chairman, Chinedu Ihesinulo; and the State Organising Secretary, Hon. Emeka Okorafor.

Others include the State Woman Leader, Mrs Erondu C. C; Treasurer, John Ajuziogu; Legal Adviser, Vigilus Nwankwo; and Youth Leader, Jerry Awa.

Also, the Financial Secretary, N.C. Ujoumunna; Welfare Secretary, Ebere Nwachukwu; and Auditor, Emmanuel Nwuhiara, were equally signatories to the resolution.

However, hours after the resolution was passed, Chief Eric Opah, one of the aspirants, was declared the winner of the primaries.

Announcing this, the Chairman of the Abia State Governorship Election Committee, Hon. Bartho Along, said Opah scored 126,977 votes while his closest challenger, Henry Ikoh, scored 5,905 votes.

Along expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election and the high level of decorum maintained by party members.

With this development, the decision on who finally carries the APC governorship ticket in Abia might rest with the national leadership of the party.