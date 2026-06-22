COFFHA inaugurates new president with fanfare

• Renews zeal for human capital development

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The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has described the emergence of Augustina Igbokwe as president of the Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) as recognition of her years of dedication to service, exemplary leadership, professional accomplishments and unwavering commitment to the advancement of humanity.

The governor, who spoke in Lagos at the investiture of Igbokwe as the seventh president of the organisation, also stated that anyone who worked with her could testify to her integrity, compassion, diligence and passion for uplifting others. He was particularly delighted at the organisation’s commitment to human development through a skills acquisition centre being launched alongside the investiture.

“Such efforts complement the various activities of governments and serve to meet the aspirations of communities for a more prosperous, productive and compassionate society,” Bago said.

Chairman of the occasion, Leo Stan Ekeh, founder/CEO of Zinox Group, appealed to members of the organisation to support the vision of the president, adding that the work COFFHA does is the kind of private-sector philanthropy Nigeria needs to bridge gaps government alone cannot fill.

He urged members to see the skills acquisition centre not as charity but as an investment in human capital that will yield entrepreneurs, technicians and wealth creators for the next generation.

“When we fund skills, we fund the future,” he declared, promising Zinox Group’s continued partnership in providing digital tools and mentorship for trainees.

Similarly, former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, also urged people who mean well for the vulnerable to step beyond sympathy into structured support.

He reminded the audience that skills are the fastest route out of poverty and that the foundation’s model of training young people and women aligns with national education goals.

“Government can make policies, but it is organisations like COFFHA that turn policies into opportunities in the hands of ordinary citizens,” the former minister said, pledging advocacy to link the centre’s graduates with federal empowerment programmes.

The guest speaker, Senator Uche Ekwunife, represented by Rita Maduagwu, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, urged the audience to support the vision of the foundation and emphasised that, with the positive impacts made, thousands will acquire skills, create livelihoods, support families and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“Imagine the economic and social transformation that can occur because one organisation dared to dream and, more importantly, dared to act. When we empower one person, we strengthen families. When we strengthen families, we transform communities. When we transform communities, we build a better nation,” she affirmed.

Under Igbokwe’s leadership, the foundation is embarking on what speakers at the occasion identified as another remarkable journey. The skills acquisition centre is aimed at creating opportunities, restoring dignity and equipping young people, women and vulnerable members of society with practical skills that can transform lives and secure futures.

The investiture was marked by pageantry. The hall glittered as members and guests arrived in luxurious and colourful attire. A musical band serenaded guests with some of the most popular songs in Nigeria’s music scene. There was enough to eat and drink, and everyone was in a joyful mood, even as members of the group flocked to the photo booth to capture glamorous shots.

For a woman who joined the foundation 22 years ago as a nursing mother, when the organisation had only one office in Lagos, the occasion was nothing short of a moment of glory.

In her acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated president admitted that the responsibility was one she never imagined would come. She noted that the committee has spread across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, indicating a testament to three decades of resilience and determination to serve humanity.

Igbokwe took the charge seriously and pledged to lead with compassion, accountability, transparency and courage, promising that every kobo realised at the event would be accounted for, with donors receiving regular financial reports.

“Leadership is not about titles, it is about service. The promise was simple: bridges of hope for the vulnerable and forgotten,” she declared.

She emphasised: “For over 30 years, COFFHA has restored dignity and hope through projects that rarely make headlines but change lives — building and equipping the emergency centre at Isolo General Hospital; renovating the female ward at Apapa Health Centre and donating a 20KVA generator; renovating Children’s Ward B at the General Hospital, Ikeja; donating a kidney dialysis machine to Gbagada General Hospital; conducting quarterly street feeding; paying hospital bills; and supplying medications for indigent patients.”

She thanked every member for their sacrifice and sisterhood, her predecessors and founders — Mrs Carol Ufere, Mrs Phil Okonkwo and Mrs Gloria Esama — whose vision, she said, “is still touching lives and changing destinies.”

The immediate past president, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, did not mince words in stating that she handed over a foundation that was stronger than she met it, marked by impact, growing visibility, and an empowerment and skills acquisition centre in Lagos awaiting completion.

“I wish to remind members that COFFHA was built on the conviction that organised, purposeful humanitarian service can change lives. That conviction remains as urgent as it was at inception.

“With the president at the helm, the foundation will double down on its promise. The skills acquisition centre awaits completion. The work awaits hands, and the future must be built now.”

The tone shifted from celebration to commitment when Amb. Christy Ray-Okoye, chairperson of the investiture organising committee, gave the vote of thanks. She thanked guests and donors who responded to the clarion call for the skills acquisition centre and the organising committee that delivered the successful event.

“Our donors are undisputedly the true architects of this uplift. It is a truism that the smallest act of kindness trumps the grandest intention. Beyond funding, donors have laid a foundation that will change lives in the not-too-distant future. This is the stuff of which legacies are made.

“The future COFFHA envisions for children, women, widows, youths, and communities cannot be postponed. It must be built deliberately, courageously and compassionately. COFFHA is saying thank you for opening your hearts and, of course, your wallets to enable us to make a difference. Words cannot begin to convey the depth of our gratitude.”