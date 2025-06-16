By Seyi Babalola

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicked off in the United States on Saturday, when Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami played Egypt’s Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, which ended goalless for the opening match.

Despite concerns over ticket sales and player fatigue, FIFA’s new expanded Club World Cup will throw up several intriguing storylines this summer in the United States.

High-profile players and breakout stars from the best leagues in the world will compete in the monthlong club tournament.

Daily Sun brings you 5 key players to look out for at the tournament.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

The 37-year-old Argentine icon remains a global attraction. Messi led Inter Miami to the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 25 matches.

Despite questions about his movement, his vision and clutch shooting make him a danger, even though he was unable to secure a win for his team against Al Ahly in the opener of the tournament.

A lengthy run might pit him against Kylian Mbappé, replicating their 2022 World Cup final clash.

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

At 26, Mbappé is in his prime, having won the European Golden Shoe as La Liga’s top scorer in 2024-25.

With Real Madrid, who boast five Club World Cup titles, he’s already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season.

His speed and finishing will be pivotal in Group H, where he will face Al Hilal, Pachuca, and Salzburg.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The 24-year-old Norwegian striker, who missed City’s 2023 Club World Cup triumph due to injury, is hungry for silverware after a “horrific” 2024-25 Premier League season where City finished third.

Haaland scored 31 goals in 44 games, including 22 in the league.

His physicality and goal-scoring prowess make him a focal point for the defending champions in Group G alongside Juventus, Wydad AC, and Al Ain.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger is a powerful force for Real Madrid, having scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 52 matches in 2024-25.

A close runner-up for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, his dribbling and flair show at important times, as seen by his two goals in the 2022 Club World Cup final.

He will be instrumental in Xabi Alonso’s new-look Madrid team, which hopes to dominate.

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

The 19-year-old French attacking midfielder is a breakout star for Champions League winners PSG.

Doué notched double figures in goals and assists last season, playing a key role in their historic quadruple (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions, and Champions League).

His creativity and versatility in PSG’s electric attack alongside Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia make him one to watch in Group B against Atlético Madrid, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders.