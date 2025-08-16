From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Christian organisation has appealed to the Federal Government to maintain Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, describing the partnership as vital for national development, security, and global peace.

The Christians United for Israel Prayer Outreach, Nigeria, made the appeal in response to recent calls for the suspension of relations with the Jewish state. The group warned that severing ties could erode decades of cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, healthcare, and education.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group’s Executive Secretary, Dr Samson Ozovehe, urged Nigerians to assess the situation in the Middle East with clarity and fairness.

He stressed that Nigeria’s relationship with Israel should be guided by mutual benefit, shared security interests, and a commitment to peacebuilding, rather than religious or political rivalry.

Recalling the October 7, 2023, attack in which over 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 hostages abducted by Hamas, Ozovehe said Israel’s ongoing military operations were aimed at freeing captives and dismantling a “globally recognised terrorist organisation,” not waging war on the Palestinian people.

He expressed support for Nigeria’s recent positions at the United Nations and African Union, which called for stronger global action against terrorism, saying, “Those opposing Israel’s right to defend itself risk emboldening violent actors over peaceful solutions.”

Highlighting the historical cooperation between Nigeria and Israel since diplomatic ties were first established in 1960, the group pointed to joint projects in agricultural technology, irrigation, water management, construction, and medical training as evidence of a productive partnership that should be preserved.

“Even Arab nations like Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are urging Hamas to disarm and release hostages. Any contrary call within Nigeria is, at best, misguided,” the statement read.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to praying for peace, saying, “May the God of peace guide the leaders of nations with wisdom, protect the innocent from the scourge of violence, and bring lasting reconciliation to the land of Israel, Palestine, and all regions plagued by conflict. May justice and mercy prevail, and may love overcome hatred.” The statement added.