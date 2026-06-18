Chiwetalu Agu mourns Alexx Ekubo, says Nollywood lost a star

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has paid an emotional tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo, describing his death as a painful loss to the Nigerian film industry.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Agu expressed deep sadness over Ekubo’s passing, saying the late actor dedicated his life to his craft and still had much more to offer Nollywood.

“Rest in peace, Alexx Ekubo. I am deeply saddened by your passing. As a fellow actor and someone who has walked this path for many years, I know how much passion, sacrifice and heart you poured into your craft,” Agu said.

The veteran actor noted that Ekubo’s death had robbed the industry of a gifted performer and storyteller whose impact would continue to be felt for years.

“You were young, talented and full of promise, and it hurts to see a life like yours go out so soon. The stage and screen have lost not just an actor, but a storyteller who still had so many roles left to bring to life,” he added.

Agu also extended his condolences to Ekubo’s family, friends and fans, praying for strength and comfort as they mourn the actor.

Alexx Ekubo died at the age of 40 after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

The actor, known for his roles in several Nollywood productions, was widely regarded as one of the industry’s most recognisable faces and enjoyed a successful career spanning more than a decade.