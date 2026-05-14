Chinese President Xi and US President Trump meet in Beijing

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his visiting United States counterpart, President Donald Trump, that where disagreements and frictions exist in United States-China bilateral relations, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice.

This was even as Trump affirmed that the United States and China have a very good relationship.

Both presidents spoke on the morning of 14 May 2026 when they held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry disclosed that during the meeting, Xi noted that transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent.

“Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world, and to the people. They are the questions of our times that the leaders of major countries need to answer together. I stand ready to work together with President Trump to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-U.S. relations,” Xi said.

Xi stressed that China is committed to a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

“I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability. This will provide strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond, and will be well received by the people of both countries and the international community. ‘Constructive strategic stability’ means positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, healthy stability with competition within proper limits, constant stability with manageable differences, and lasting stability with expectable peace. Building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability is not a slogan. It means actions in the same direction,” the Chinese President also said.

He noted that China-United States economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

“Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice. Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world. The two sides should jointly sustain the good momentum that we have worked hard to create. China will only open its door wider. U.S. businesses are deeply involved in China’s reform and opening up. China welcomes more mutually beneficial cooperation from the U.S.,” Xi added.

While pointing out that the two sides should implement the important common understandings they have reached and make better use of communication channels in the political, diplomatic and military-to-military fields, Xi also said the two countries should expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the economy and trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people ties and law enforcement.

He stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-United States relations.

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. ‘Taiwan independence’ and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the U.S. The U.S. side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question,” Xi further said.

In his remarks, Trump said that it was a great honour to pay a state visit to China, saying that the United States and China have a very good relationship.

“President Xi and I have had the longest and greatest relationship the presidents of the two countries have ever had. We have enjoyed friendly communication and worked out many important issues. President Xi is a great leader, and China is a great country. I have tremendous respect for President Xi and the Chinese people. Our meeting today is the biggest summit the world is watching. I will work together with President Xi to strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle differences, make bilateral relations better than ever before and embrace a fantastic future. The United States and China are the most important and most powerful countries in the world. Together, we can do a lot of big and good things for the two countries and the world. I have brought with me the best representatives of American businesses. They all respect and value China. I strongly encourage them to expand their cooperation with China,” Trump said.

The two presidents exchanged views on major international and regional issues, such as the Middle East situation, the Ukraine crisis, and the Korean Peninsula.

The two presidents agreed to support each other in hosting a successful APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and G20 Summit this year.

During the meeting, President Trump asked each of the business leaders who were travelling with him to present themselves to President Xi.

Prior to the talks, President Xi held a welcome ceremony for President Trump on the square outside the eastern entrance of the Great Hall of the People.

As President Trump arrived, honour guards lined up in salutation.

“After the two presidents stepped onto the reviewing stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and the United States. A 21-gun salute was performed on Tian’anmen Square. President Trump reviewed the guard of honour of the People’s Liberation Army and watched the march-past in President Xi’s company,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.