Chinese fugitive linked to $245m Ponzi scheme arrested, repatriated from Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested and repatriated a Chinese national, Xu Qing, who was declared wanted over an alleged $245 million Ponzi scheme involving illegal public deposits.

The force spokesperson, Anthony Placid, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja following a formal request from Chinese authorities.

According to the police, the suspect fled China to Nigeria on November 5, 2024, after a warrant was issued against him by the Shinan Sub-Bureau of Qingdao Public Security on November 12, 2025.

Placid said operatives tracked and arrested Xu Qing at a factory in Olowotedo, Siun Village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on April 24, 2026.

He added that the suspect was subsequently repatriated to China on April 28, 2026, through bilateral police cooperation arrangements to face prosecution.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combating transnational crime and ensuring that Nigeria does not serve as a safe haven for fugitives,” Placid said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, also reaffirmed the force’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in tackling organised financial crimes.

He further advised businesses and employers in Nigeria to conduct proper background checks on foreign nationals before engaging them in partnerships or employment.

Police say the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb cross-border financial crimes and dismantle international fraud networks operating within Nigeria.