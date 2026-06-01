China Coast Guard patrols waters east of Taiwan island amid Japan-Philippines delimitation talks

01 June 2026 11:27 am WAT

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China Coast Guard conducting law-enforcement drills in waters east of China’s Taiwan Island on May 24, 2026. Photo by CCG.

China Coast Guard conducting law-enforcement drills in waters east of China’s Taiwan Island on May 24, 2026. Photo by CCG.

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The China Coast Guard (CCG), on Monday, said it had conducted a law-enforcement patrol in waters east of China’s Taiwan island.

The patrol, it stated, was in response to Japan and the Philippines’ unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area.

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CGTN reported CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue as saying that the move by Japan and the Philippines seriously infringed on China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and that the patrol was a necessary response.

“We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal actions that undermine China’s sovereignty, rights and interests,” Jiang said.

Jiang further stated that the CCG would continue to strengthen control over relevant waters and take measures to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

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